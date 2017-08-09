OXNARD, California - Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field Tuesday night with a right ankle injury suffered in practice.

Crawford suffered the injury chasing down Ezekiel Elliott on a run, with their legs getting tangled and Elliott inadvertently stepping on the defensive lineman's right ankle. Crawford immediately grabbed for his lower leg and was tended to instantly.

He was in obvious pain as he left the field. A source said the hope is it is not broken, but Crawford left for a local hospital for X-rays. After practice teammates said a quick prayer for Crawford.

"When you have a guy like that, not only is he a great football player, but he's a leader and there's a void there and you are going to need somebody to step up," linebacker Sean Lee said. "The sense of urgency for everybody has to go through roof right now ... If there's a way to come back, he'll find a way."

Defensive line is among the Cowboys' biggest questions entering the season and the team can ill afford to lose Crawford, who has been a starter at different spots along the defensive line since 2015. They will be without David Irving and Damontre Moore at the start of the season because of suspensions, and do not have a ton of experienced depth to begin with.

They drafted Taco Charlton in the first round in the spring. He has been working at left and right defensive end throughout camp. If Crawford, who has been bothered the last two seasons by shoulder injuries that have required postseason surgeries, misses extended time, then they will need Charlton to become a bigger part of the defensive line rotation.

"Hopefully nothing is bad," Charlton said. "I'd hate to lose our leader on the defensive line, but at the end of the day the next man has to step up and do their job."