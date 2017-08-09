CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said he's returned to work after missing Tuesday's practice for a minor health issue.

Lewis was previously using a cart to get to and from practice due to a leg issue. The Bengals hold practice across the street from Paul Brown Stadium, which also houses their facilities. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons ran practice in his place.

"I was able to return to work last night after receiving great medical care," Lewis said in a statement. "I especially want to thank all of the doctors, nurses and technicians who treated me. I am glad to be back with the team as we prepare to play the Buccaneers on Friday."

The Bengals have Thursday off and will play their first preseason game at home against the Buccaneers on Friday.