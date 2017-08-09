SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Felony domestic violence charges against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dismissed on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara District Attorney's office confirmed that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case against Brock because the alleged victim declined to cooperate.

Tramaine Brock had been with the Niners since 2010 and started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

Brock, 28, was arrested on April 6 on suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment after officers responded to a call that evening. Officers reported that an adult female had visible injuries and was "in a dating relationship with the male suspect." Brock pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Brock was booked into Santa Clara County Jail and let go on bail the next day. The 49ers released him on April 7 after he spent the two previous seasons as a starter with the team. Brock is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team, though he could still face punishment under the league's policy on personal conduct.