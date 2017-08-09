The NFL and the NFL Referees Association agreed Wednesday to have as many as 24 full-time officials hired for the 2017 season.

The move converts about 10 percent of its 124-person roster of officials, the sides announced in a joint statement.

"We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort."

Said NFLRA executive director Scott Green: "NFL officials are always looking to improve, and we believe that additional time, particularly in the offseason, will be positive. We're looking forward to working together with the league on this effort."

Full-time officials will be hired at each of the seven officiating positions and may serve on each of the 17 officiating crews.

The sides had been working on a plan since the league's competition committee recommended the long-awaited shift during its spring meeting.

The NFL will have between 21 and 24 full-time officials for the 2017 season. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Until now, officials have worked as contractors to the league and most hold unrelated full-time jobs. That arrangement that has vexed fans, coaches and players who believe it has limited the effectiveness of officiating.

During an appearance on "Pro Football Talk Live" last season, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton called it "madness" for the NFL to use officials who did not devote their full professional lives to the game.

The NFL currently has a roster of 124 officials, including 17 crews of seven people apiece and five swing officials who serve as substitutes when needed. Further details of the plan, which was announced to NFLRA members earlier Wednesday, are expected to be publicized soon.