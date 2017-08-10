Wednesday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

In Santa Clara with the 49ers this morning and caught up with RB Carlos Hyde afterward. A leaner Hyde that is, who tells me he weighed in at 225 today, right where he wants to be. He said he made the decision to stay here this offseason to work out with the strength and conditioning staff and change his diet. Why? Because there were times last year where he just didn't feel good, "bloated" even. "I stopped eating red meat, fried food and carbs." It's all fish and veggies now and he says his body feels great. He can tell because he's quicker, lighter on his feet. Between that offseason decision and making better in-game decisions (don"t have to "run through people" on every play, sometimes a quick cut is better), he hopes it will keep him fresh and on the field all season.

Stephania Bell, ESPN Senior Writer