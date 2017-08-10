Wednesday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg got his shot with the 1s at Jets camp. Elsewhere, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman got the contract extension he had been craving.
NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league:
New York Jets
Jets practice ends with Christian Hackenberg's second interception. This was a missed opportunity for Hackenberg, who got the majority of the first-team reps for the first time in camp -- an indication he will play a lot in the preseason opener. He completed 12 of 20 with two TDs and two picks. Bryce Petty (8-for-12) had a solid day, with two TDs. Josh McCown (4-for-5) didn't see much action, probably a sign he won't play much Saturday night. Does anybody want this job?
Hanging out with the big boys at Jets training camp: Steve McLendon, Leo Williams, Deon Simon and Mo Wilkerson, up close and personal. Clearly, the defensive line is the strength of the team.
Atlanta Falcons
"This is where I've always wanted to be," Falcons RB Devonta Freeman said in a statement released by the team after the announcement of his five-year, $41.25 million extension. "I want to thank Mr. Blank, Thomas and Coach Quinn for all of their support. I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning."
Devonta Freeman is the only player with 1,000 rush yards and 10 rush touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Freeman led the NFL in touches (619) and was second in scrimmage yards (3,175) in that time, trailing only his teammate Julio Jones (3,280). Despite nearly matching his teammate in yardage, Freeman made considerably less money.
Oakland Raiders
Cordarrelle Patterson just dropped a perfectly placed pass from Derek Carr inside the 10-yard line that hit him in the hands. A fan rocking a Howie Long jersey yelled, "Catch the ball!" numerous times, to which Patterson responded, "Shut the (frack) up!" The fan has since been quiet.
Anwar, the youngster who had his box of Skittles jacked by Marshawn Lynch after a practice last weekend, is back for another attempt at getting Lynch's autograph. It was textbook form, when Anwar handed the Skittles off to Lynch, anticipating a signature. Instead Lynch never broke stride as he took the candy and sprinted off to the field house.
San Francisco 49ers
In Santa Clara with the 49ers this morning and caught up with RB Carlos Hyde afterward. A leaner Hyde that is, who tells me he weighed in at 225 today, right where he wants to be. He said he made the decision to stay here this offseason to work out with the strength and conditioning staff and change his diet. Why? Because there were times last year where he just didn't feel good, "bloated" even. "I stopped eating red meat, fried food and carbs." It's all fish and veggies now and he says his body feels great. He can tell because he's quicker, lighter on his feet. Between that offseason decision and making better in-game decisions (don"t have to "run through people" on every play, sometimes a quick cut is better), he hopes it will keep him fresh and on the field all season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL has cleared Martavis Bryant to practice and play in the preseason, according to the Steelers. The offense gets a lift two weeks into training camp.
Curious how Steelers starter Josh Dobbs handles pressure? QB walks us through how he processed a recent two-minute drill in practice, resulting in a TD
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks play of the day: Russell Wilson set up in shotgun and fielded a high snap, but he gathered himself nicely and targeted wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett beat CB Neiko Thorpe down the right sideline on a go route, and Wilson's throw landed perfectly in his hands for a huge gain. This was impressive by Wilson, but perhaps the more encouraging sign was that Lockett ran past Thorpe. Lockett is recovering from offseason leg surgery, and this was the first time he participated in team drills. It remains to be seen how much Lockett will participate in the preseason, but he looks like he'll be ready to go for Week 1.
Los Angeles Rams
Never seen UC Irvine as packed for training camp as it is for today's Rams-Chargers joint practice. Rams drew an announced crowd of about 10,000 for the first practice last year. Today may top that.
Dallas Cowboys
The four-year extension signed by Cowboys punter Chris Jones is worth $8.7 million and includes a $2.5 million signing bonus. His salary-cap figure for 2017 actually decreased with the deal by $250,000.
Indianapolis Colts
The release of defensive lineman Kendall Langford with a failed physical designation means running back Frank Gore is the last player standing in the hyped 2015 free agency class that former general manager Ryan Grigson signed. Receiver Andre Johnson was released after the 2015 season. Offensive lineman Todd Herremans was released during the 2015 season. Linebacker Trent Cole wasn't re-signed after the 2016 season. And of course Grigson was fired after the 2016 season. Gore, who is in his third season with the Colts, has rushed for 1,992 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was at Bucs training camp today. He's participated in a number of community projects with Jameis Winston and other Bucs players.
Detroit Lions
Lions play of the day: Charles Washington has sneakily been putting himself in good position all camp. The safety from Fresno State is competing for a depth safety job and Wednesday made another strong case, reacting to a tipped ball by Johnson Bademosi and grabbing the interception on the tip. It was good reaction time and while one play won't push him up the depth chart, he continues to be the third or fourth safety on the field. He's someone to watch.
New England Patriots
Wearing the chain that Vince and Bianca Wilfork gave him as a gift -- which includes a photo of him and his late wife Myra -- Robert Kraft presents Vince Wilfork a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will call the offensive plays during Saturday's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, coach Bruce Arians said. Leftwich called plays in Tuesday's practice as a warm-up.
New York Giants
It's Eli Apple's 22nd birthday. His mom also seemed to be handing out cupcakes.
Tennessee Titans
Marcus Mariota has been wearing this brace throughout camp, but today he said he got lazy and left it outside of his tights. He says he'll wear it for the rest of his career. He's comfortable with it.