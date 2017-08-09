The Philadelphia Eagles have amended the contract of defensive end Brandon Graham, affording him the chance to earn an additional $1.5 million over the next two seasons through incentives and salary escalators, according to league sources.

Graham, who was selected as a second-team All-Pro defensive end in 2016, was scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary over each of the next two seasons, the final two of his current four-year deal.

Brandon Graham can earn an additional $500,000 in 2017 and $1M in 2018, bringing his total pay to $14.5M over two seasons. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Should Graham record more than seven but fewer than nine sacks this season, he'll collect $250,000, with the chance to earn an additional $250,000 if he surpasses the nine-sack mark. If Graham fails to reach nine sacks but is voted to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot or named to either the first or second All-NFL team (something he accomplished last year), he'll earn $250,000.

His sack production and Pro Bowl status in 2017 also impacts his 2018 salary. If Graham records seven to eight sacks, his 2018 base salary increases by $250,000; if he records nine to 11 sacks, his 2018 base salary increases by $500,000. If Graham records 12 or more sacks, his 2018 base salary increases by $750,000. And, if he makes the Pro Bowl on the original ballot or is named to either the first or second All-NFL team, his salary increases by another $250,000.

This means Graham can earn an additional $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2018, bringing his total pay to $14.5 million over two seasons.

Graham, one of the Eagles' best defensive players, missed part of Philadelphia's organized team activities for what was a reported holdout over his contract, though he denied that being the case upon his return.

Either way, he now has a shot at additional money over the next two seasons.