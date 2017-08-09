LATROBE, Pa. -- The NFL has cleared wide receiver Martavis Bryant to participate in preseason practices and games, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant is still under conditional reinstatement and hasn't been cleared for regular-season games, but Bryant has done what the league has asked of him since serving a yearlong suspension for multiple drug violations.

"[Bryant] will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Bryant participated in offseason work but was benched for training camp practices until now. Recently, he has been working out on an auxiliary field during those sessions.

Bryant is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener against the New York Giants since he hasn't logged a practice and the team travels on Thursday.

Bryant is an enormous talent, scoring 15 touchdowns in his first 21 NFL games. He has also missed 20 games for drug violations. Bryant said in the spring that he has been clean for a year and has redirected his life.