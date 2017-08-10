DE PERE, Wis. -- Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers has done just about everything he could to win a second Super Bowl, but the former Green Bay Packers quarterback thinks the current one still has plenty of time left to do so.

Like Favre, Rodgers has won just one title -- and it has been more than six years since it happened. Favre went to a second Super Bowl but lost, and Rodgers hasn't been back despite eight straight playoff appearances.

"Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time; that's not going to change," Favre said. "That in itself is not enough -- at least it hasn't been, and it's been pretty good. As good as he is, I would've thought they would've won more than one by now. But I don't know if he can do anything else other than what he's done up to this point. It always seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing.

Aaron Rodgers, right, said he wants to still be playing for the Packers when he's 40. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

"You don't know what that is until you get it, like a Reggie White. You go, 'Oh, that's what we needed.' It remains to be seen what that is, whether it's a draft pick, a free agent, letting someone go, a coaching change -- I don't know."

Favre spoke Wednesday before he received the Distinguished Service Award at the Lee Remmel Banquet (an event named for the Packers' late public relations director), and had nothing but praise for the quarterback who replaced him in Green Bay in 2008. He also said he thinks this could be Rodgers' year.

"I think all the pieces, from what I can tell from the outside looking in, all the pieces seem to be in place," Favre said. "They're going to score a lot of points. Defensively, [coordinator] Dom Capers -- I think he's excellent at making a defense opportunistic. May give up a little bit, but pretty crafty. It will be interesting to see. A bold prediction to me would be the Rams winning the Super Bowl. Not so bold would be the Packers. That's not a popular choice; that's being realistic."

Even if Rodgers doesn't get one this year, Favre thinks he'll have plenty more chances. On Tom Brady's 40th birthday last week, Rodgers said not only does he want to play until he's 40, but he wants to play for the Packers.

"Why stop at 40?" said Favre, who retired at age 41 but left Green Bay just two months before he turned 39 in a trade with the Jets. He then finished his career with the Vikings.

"He moves around as well as anyone in the game right now. That's big. The less you're hit -- Tom Brady's a different player, but they protect him well enough. He's not going to scramble for much, but I see no decline in Tom other than he's getting older, but he doesn't look like that.

"And I think Aaron -- what is Aaron, 33? I would think that barring any injury -- and he knows how to protect himself -- six or seven years from now is a long time to think that far down the road, but there's no reason to think he couldn't play and play at a high level until -- I'm not going to say 43, 44, it's up to the individual -- and I don't see any decline in his game unless he doesn't want to play anymore."