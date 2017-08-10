TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah has suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee, a league source told ESPN.

It is the same injury he suffered late last season and spent much of the offseason rehabilitating.

An MRI revealed the injury, which was noncontact. Surgery has been recommended. No date has been set but it could happen as early as next week.

He is currently getting a second opinion, but the initial diagnosis would keep him out for about four months, the source said.

Adjei-Barimah saw action in 10 games as the starting nickelback for the Bucs in 2016. He was then suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Adjei-Barimah is currently listed second on the depth chart behind Vernon Hargreaves and had been getting a mix of second and third-team reps in training camp.

Also, cornerback Brent Grimes will not participate in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a leg injury, two league sources confirmed to ESPN.

Grimes suffered a deep gash on his right shin during practice Wednesday and was down on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to the leg. A cart came out to assist him. He was able to stand up on his own and gingerly stepped into the cart.