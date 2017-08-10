OXNARD, Calif. -- As the wait for potential discipline from the NFL for Ezekiel Elliott continues, the Dallas Cowboys are not even thinking about life without their running back.

"I think we're confident it's going to work out, and he's said it all along to us as teammates," tight end Jason Witten said. "You know the guy's a remarkable player. Big, strong, athletic; he's smart, he's tough. He's good out of the backfield.

"That's an area of strength of our team with those running backs, but certainly he's one of the best in the league. You'd miss somebody like that if he is out, but we fully anticipate he'll be out there and playing and continue to grow as a player on and off the field."

Said wide receiver Dez Bryant, "He's going to be there. That's all I'm going to tell you."

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said he does not anticipate a suspension for Elliott, who has been under investigation by the league for the past 13 months stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend. Elliott has denied the accusation and the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's office refused to press charges.

Coach Jason Garrett said the team had no information on the status of Elliott's case. On Monday, the league said the matter remained under review. Elliott went through practice earlier Thursday. The Cowboys are off Friday and play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

"He's done an excellent job in training camp. He came in, in shape, and he comes to work every day," Garrett said. "And one thing about Zeke is he loves to play football and he loves to practice and he works very hard at it. He wants to be a great football player. He wants to be a great football player for this team. He goes about it the right way every day."