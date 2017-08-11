INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts center Ryan Kelly suffered a foot injury in practice Thursday that will sideline him, a source said.

Kelly injured his foot during the Colts' joint practice against the Detroit Lions. Colts coach Chuck Pagano said after practice that he didn't see the play on which Kelly was injured.

The injury isn't believed to be severe enough that Kelly will miss the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but it will cause him to be out for the time being, a source said.

Kelly, the Colts' first-round pick in 2016, started every game during his rookie season.

Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati, replaced Kelly at center Thursday.

The Colts now are without their starting center and quarterback, as Andrew Luck remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.