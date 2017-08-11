CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Mike Glennon's career in Chicago got off to an inauspicious start.

The exact opposite can be said about rookie Mitchell Trubisky's debut.

Signed in free agency to replace longtime starter Jay Cutler, Glennon threw a pick-6 on the third play of the Bears' preseason opener Thursday night at Soldier Field.

He fired a pass over the head of tight end Zach Miller that landed in the arms of Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Miller appeared to be triple covered on the play.

Glennon and Chicago's offense then promptly went three-and-out on their second series.

On the Bears' third offensive possession, Glennon had a shotgun snap sail wide right of him that Denver's Jamal Carter recovered.

Glennon finished the night 2-for-8 for 20 yards.

The second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky entered the game with the offense at midfield with 1:55 left before halftime. Trubisky quickly guided the offense down the field, going 4-for-4 for 24 yards, including a two-yard touchdown toss to veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Trubisky attempted two other passes on the drive that fell incomplete, but Denver's defense was penalized on both plays.

Veteran Mark Sanchez - Chicago's No. 2 quarterback - played sparingly in the second quarter, completing just 1-of-4 pass attempts for four yards.