Thursday's best from NFL preseason: What you need to know

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a spectacular debut for the Bears, completing his first 10 passes against the Broncos. Elsewhere, the projected starter at middle linebacker for the Dolphins was injured.

Both Broncos quarterbacks gave played like I've seen guys in quarterback competitions play over the years -- they take the completions, often too quick to check down, instead of waiting for the routes downfield to develop. It's a natural reaction to try to win the job and Paxton Lynch really in that mode on the last possession. The guy who relaxes first might win the job. Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

FINAL: Broncos 24, Bears 17. The Broncos rookies -- quarterback Kyle Sloter, Isaiah McKenzie and running back De'Angelo Henderson powered a 14-point fourth for the Broncos to get the win. Sloter hit McKenzie for a 47-yard touchdown pass after the Bears busted a coverage to tie the game and Henderson then scored the game-winner with a 41-yard run. Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

The Broncos scored a late touchdown to beat the Bears 24-17........but who cares, the night belonged to Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears rookie quarterback led Chicago to three consecutive scoring drives and finished 18-for-25 for 166 yards and one touchdown pass to veteran receiver Victor Cruz. The Bears aren't going to change quarterbacks -- Mike Glennon had a terrible night with a pick-6 -- but Trubisky will continue to be the most talked about football player in Chicago. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer

The only positive development so far for the Bears is that former first round pick Leonard Floyd recorded a sack. Floyd had seven sacks as a rookie. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer

Biggest takeaways: The Falcons looked sharp on both sides of the ball with their first team offenses and defenses in a 23-20 exhibition loss to Miami. And newcomer Andre Roberts made an immediate impact in the return game. But there will be a lot of conversation about CB Jalen Collins, the second-round draft pick who was recently suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the regular season for again violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Collins, who is allowed to practice now and play in the preseason, got beat for a 99-yard TD late and made a few other mistakes. You wonder if the Falcons will cut ties with Collins and allow another cornerback to emerge to provide depth. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

Rookie Raekwon McMillan, who was projected to start at middle linebacker, suffered a knee injury on punt coverage in the opening moments of the Dolphins preseason win against to the Falcons. McMillan left the Miami Dolphins locker room on crutches with a brace on his right knee. Behind him at middle linebacker is Mike Hull, an undrafted player with one career start in his first two seasons. Heather Burns, ESPN.com

Final score: Vikings 17, Bills 10: Minnesota's heralded defense set the tone early, finished with three sacks and a number of pressures. Offense had some hiccups, although Stacy Coley had 3 catches for 67 yards. Roman Modrowski, ESPN.com

The Bills dropped their preseason opener, 17-10, to the Vikings on Thursday night. RB LeSean McCoy dressed but did not play, while QB Tyrod Taylor played the first three offensive possessions. Taylor dodged injury on a sack after which he came up gimpy and was evaluated by trainers on the sideline. He returned for the next series. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Play of the day at camp: Dez Bryant retired this award today by jumping over Orlando Scandrick to make a one-handed, lefthanded grab of a Dak Prescott fade for a touchdown. Bryant playfully tossed the ball back at Scandrick and then did a chest bump with left tackle Emmett Cleary. Bryant leaped as high on the chest bump as he did for the touchdown catch. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Ezekiel Elliott getting ready for practice with his normal ball security drills with running backs coach Gary Brown. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Leonard Fournette had a solid debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 31-24 victory over New England on Thursday night. The rookie ran for 31 yards and a TD and showed off his power between the tackles as well as a surprising spin move. Granted, the Patriots did not play a single starter on either side of the ball, but the important thing was that Fournette did what he was supposed to do on his nine carries. The fourth overall pick's next test is two days of joint practices with Tampa Bay on Monday and Tuesday. Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer

Of the two primary storylines from the Patriots' preseason opener, one came on the field (Jimmy Garoppolo) and the other came off the field (Roger Goodell). Garoppolo was excellent despite playing without almost all of the team's top skill-position players, while Goodell showed up at the game and said hello to owners Robert Kraft and Shad Khan before leaving by halftime. It was Goodell's first visit to Gillette Stadium since the playoffs following the 2014 season. Goodell plans to return for the NFL opener. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

The Redskins lost the preseason opener, 23-3, to the Baltimore Ravens in a game that featured poor offensive play much of the night. The Redskins managed just eight first downs and 138 total yards with no points by the first or second offenses. The blocking in both the run and pass game was not to the level Washington will need if it wants to contend for the NFC East title this season. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Ravens defense dominated the Redskins' first-team offense up front. Baltimore forced Kirk Cousins into three-and-outs on only two drives of the night, holding Washington to minus-one yard on six plays. Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Ravens 23, Redskins 3: The preseason opener resembled what's been happening in training camp. Ryan Mallett struggled to hit receivers, finishing 9 of 18 for 58 yards (57.2 passer rating) in one half of work. Baltimore's defense looked just as strong as it has all summer, dominating Kirk Cousins and the Redskins first-team defense. Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Eagles first-round pick Derek Barnett is having a very strong debut. He has a pair of sacks in the first half against the Packers. On the first one, he put a nice inside move on tackle Jason Spriggs before tracking down QB Brett Hundley. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

The Steelers are applying more public pressure on Le'Veon Bell sitting out camp. It started July 27 with coach Mike Tomlin saying there could be untold 'consequences' with Bell missing significant time, and now GM Kevin Colbert tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Bell has nothing to gain from his absence. That likely won't change Bell's plan. Signs point to a mid-to-late-August return to the team. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer

A change at quarterback? No, it's not time for quarterback Andrew Luck to return yet. And coach Chuck Pagano has already said Scott Tolzien will start at quarterback against the Lions in the preseason opener on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. But there could be changes when it comes to who backs Tolzien up. Undrafted rookie Phillip Walker out of Temple has appeared to move ahead of Stephen Morris, who is in his third season with the team, on the quarterback depth chart, as he's been getting the bulk of the snaps with the second unit. The Colts say they haven't determined the rotation behind Tolzien on Sunday, but Pagano did acknowledge that Walker has seen increased snaps. "He's done a nice job and he's performed well," Pagano said. "We're taking a really good look at him." Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

Raiders Rookie Report: First-round draft pick Gareon Conley disputed on Twitter GM Reggie McKenzie's claim that the cornerback was suffering from shin splints. "I don't have shin splints lol," Conley Tweeted. Conley, who was accused of rape but charges were never filed, has yet to practice with Oakland. He signed his rookie contract the day before training camp began. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Derek Carr is a draw for the crowd before Raiders practice here in Napa on Thursday. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer