GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Damarious Randall was looking forward to a fresh start after an injury-filled 2016 season. Instead, the Green Bay Packers former first-round pick left Thursday's 24-9 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles after he sustained a concussion in the first quarter.

The third-year cornerback took a shot to the head from receiver Bryce Treggs at the end of a 3-yard gain by LeGarrette Blount on the Eagles' first drive of the game. Treggs was not penalized on the play.

Randall missed six games last season because of a groin injury that required midseason surgery.

He started against the Eagles along with fellow 2015 draft pick Quinten Rollins. Rookie second-round pick Kevin King replaced Randall with the No. 1 defense. Veteran cornerback Davon House, who is expected to be one of the starters, did not play because of a hamstring injury.

The Packers drafted King in part because of Randall's struggles last season, but in training camp he played well at times in the slot. In fact, the Packers think Randall might be better suited to play inside than on the edge like he has in his first two seasons.

Rookie receiver Malachi Dupre had to be taken off the field on a gurney during the fourth quarter after he was hit by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan at the end of a 3-yard reception. Dupre, a seventh-round pick from LSU, gave the thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled away by paramedics and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. The team later announced that he has movement and feeling in all of his extremities.