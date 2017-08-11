Damien Woody applauds Leonard Fournette for his honesty, but encourages the RB to prepare for tougher opponents as the preseason continues. (1:03)

One preseason game into his NFL career, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette thinks he has it all figured out.

"It's a lot slower than I really thought," Fournette told NFL.com after the Jaguars' 31-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. "That's how I've been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.' But by me playing in the SEC, that kind of helped me a lot.

"I think, to me, it was really easy."

Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft out of LSU, rushed for 31 yards on nine carries and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

"I've had pressure my whole life," Fournette told NFL Network. "I'm built for it. No matter what the circumstances, I've never let the game get bigger than me, and I've always stayed humble. That's No. 1."

Fournette told NFL.com after the game that he thinks he could put together a rookie season similar to what Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had in 2016.

Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards last season -- the third-highest total for a rookie rusher in NFL history.

"Yeah, I think so," Fournette said. "... I'm a confident guy, and I try to give my offensive line confidence, too," Fournette said. "You have to feel like you can't be stopped."