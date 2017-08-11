PITTSBURGH -- The re-introduction of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant will have to wait a few more days.

Bryant, who was cleared for preseason games and practices this week, is not expected to play Friday night against the New York Giants, according to sources. Coach Mike Tomlin can always make the call to play him, but multiple sources indicate he will dress but not actually play since he missed the first 11 camp practices. Most of those sessions were in pads.

Bryant is under conditional reinstatement from the NFL after missing the entire 2016 season for multiple drug violations. Bryant couldn't practice from July 28 to Wednesday, when the Steelers announced Bryant had graduated to preseason work. His first official practice was Thursday, which was considered a light, pre-game session.

Bryant has submitted his rehabilitation plan for the 2017 season -- including his counseling schedule -- and must continue to pass drug tests to be fully reinstated for the season.

Bryant is a playmaker who scored 15 touchdowns in his first 21 NFL games. He's also missed 20 regular-season games over three seasons due to marijuana-related offenses.