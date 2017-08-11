The Buffalo Bills have traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick, the Bills announced Friday.

Also Friday, The Bills also acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews and 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Sammy Watkins has 153 receptions for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns since being drafted by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in 2014. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Bills' decision to trade their top receiver and top cornerback for future draft picks signals that first-year general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott view the Bills as a long-term rebuilding project.

Buffalo now owns two selections in the first, second and third rounds of the 2018 draft. The Bills previously acquired the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick in trading down during the 2017 draft to select cornerback Tre'Davious White at No. 27.

The departure of Watkins strips quarterback Tyrod Taylor of his top passing target this season. Taylor took a $10 million pay cut to remain with the Bills this offseason but his future with the team remains in doubt. The Bills can release Taylor before paying him a $6 million roster bonus next March and save most of his $18 million cap number in 2018, the final year of his contract.

Darby, who finished second in voting for defensive rookie of the year in 2015, had two years remaining on his contract. White now projects as the Bills' top cornerback this season with Gaines likely to start opposite him.

ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak contributed to this report.