If Pro Bowl offensive tackle Branden Albert makes good on his wish to play instead of retiring, it won't be for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Albert, who changed his mind about retiring earlier in the week, was released by the Jaguars on Friday from the reserved/retired list.

The move means the Jaguars no longer retain their rights to Albert. He will go through the waiver process and if no team claims him, he will become a free agent.

Albert, 32, abruptly retired on July 31, just three days into training camp, releasing a statement through the team in which he wished the organization luck and said he looked forward to returning home to Miami to pursue his business interests.

The Jaguars traded their 2018 seventh-round draft pick to Miami in March for the two-time Pro Bowl tackle. The Dolphins gave Albert an $8.5 million signing bonus in 2014, and when he retired the Jaguars had the option of pursuing $3.4 million of that prorated bonus money -- even though they had not paid him -- because they inherited his contract, a league source said.

Albert had two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Miami in 2014. He was due a base salary of $8.9 million in 2017 and $9.6 million in 2018, though none of that money was guaranteed. Albert skipped all of the Jaguars' offseason conditioning program and organized team activities because he wanted a new contract, but general manager Dave Caldwell said in April the team was not reworking Albert's deal.

Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011 when he was with Kansas City, which drafted him 15th overall in 2008. Albert has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four last season with the Dolphins.

Information from ESPN's Michael DiRocco was used in this report.