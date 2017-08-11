OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco will not play in the preseason, but the Ravens plan for him to start the regular-season opener in Cincinnati on Sept. 10, the team announced.

Flacco was re-examined and his progress from a back issue "is good," according to a statement from the team on Friday. The Ravens expect Flacco to return to practice in the preseason.

Baltimore has been without Flacco for the entire training camp after he notified the team of his back injury on July 26, when the full team reported. Doctors initially told Flacco and the team that he would need about a week of rest.

Flacco has been one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL. He has started every game in eight of his nine seasons.

There has been increasing drama over Baltimore's quarterback position. Backup quarterback Ryan Mallett has struggled in training camp and the preseason at a time when the Ravens have expressed interest in controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Ravens have also lost starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and receiver-returner Tim White (thumb) for the season.