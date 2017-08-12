T.J. Watt didn't look like anyone's littler brother in his NFL debut Friday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Giants 20-12 in each team's first preseason game.

The Steelers rookie pass-rusher burst onto the scene with two sacks in his first four defensive plays against the Giants, drawing the attention of older brother J.J. Watt on social media.

Watt nearly had a third sack later in the half, chasing down quarterback Josh Johnson before he got rid of the ball.

Watt finished the game with those two sacks and three tackles.

Coach Mike Tomlin was pleased with Watt's overall play but didn't go too far in his praise during a halftime interview with KDKA-TV (Pittsburgh).

"Those will probably be the two easiest sacks of his [NFL career]," Tomlin said with a smile. "I don't want him to get disillusioned. But I do like the things that I've sent thus far."

On the Giants' first drive, Watt pushed back the tackle and grabbed Johnson as he tried to escape the pocket on third down. The rush from nose tackle Javon Hargrave forced Johnson to run. On the next defensive play, Watt went unblocked and didn't fall for the run fake, resulting in a one-on-one tackle of Johnson.

New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Watt, the No. 30 overall pick in April's draft, consistently won off the edge, building off his solid training camp. Watt is a candidate to start but might begin the year behind 39-year-old James Harrison.

"I'm trying to get a spot. I don't have time to hit a [rookie] wall," Watt said after a recent practice. In other Steelers rookie news, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game in the first quarter because of a concussion. The second-round pick finished with two touches for 13 yards. Fourth-round quarterback Josh Dobbs completed 5-of-10 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown, shaking off two early interceptions with a 28-yard touchdown strike to Cobi Hamilton.