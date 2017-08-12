The kicking woes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2016 second-round draft pick, Roberto Aguayo, continued Friday night, missing a 47-yard field goal and an extra point against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The first miss happened in the second quarter following a touchdown run from Ryan Fitzpatrick, with the ball bouncing off the right upright.

Then on second-and-10 with 1:10 remaining in the 23-12 loss, Aguayo was sent out to attempt a 47-yard field goal. It sailed wide right.

The one field goal Aguayo made was a 20-yarder on the Bucs' opening possession.

Veteran Nick Folk, who was brought in to challenge and possibly beat out Aguayo, made his only field goal attempt, a 45 yarder.

"That's something that will definitely be talked about," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. "I keep saying it and I can't say it anymore. You're a kicker. You've gotta make your kicks."

"That was a good situation for our competition that came up there, where we got in field-goal range with the chance to kick one, go for an onside kick," Koetter said of the fourth-quarter attempt. "You'd like to keep your chances alive as long as you can to be in the game and that just ended our chances."

Earlier this week, general manager Jason Licht subtly hinted that the Bucs kicker for 2017 may not even be on their current roster. He told Sirius XM NFL Radio, "I am rooting for both of them. I am rooting for the best kicker to win. And I'm hoping it is one of these guys."