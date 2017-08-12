TAMPA, Fla. - After a disastrous start to the preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Aguayo missed an extra point in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals Friday night. He was then brought out late in the fourth quarter on a 47-yard attempt. The ball sailed wide right.

His one made field goal was a 20-yard kick on the Bucs' opening possession.

Roberto Aguayo couldn't match his success at Florida State during his time with the Buccaneers. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

"Honestly, the extra point felt good. I know I pushed it a little bit, and I felt hopefully it would stay in but it broke right. Unlucky," Aguayo said after the game. "That last one, I was just trying to put a good hit on it. I hit it good. It was starting down the line and it just kept fading. Not what I wanted. Obviously not up to the standards that I want. You just have to keep your head up move on to the next day."

Veteran Nick Folk, who was brought in to push and possibly beat out Aguayo, made his lone attempt from 45 yards.

The Bucs traded into the second round of the 2016 draft to select Aguayo, making him the highest-drafted kicker since mike Nugent in 2005.

Aguayo had made 96.73 percent of his kicks at Florida State - the most accurate of any kicker in college football history.

Aguayo struggled his rookie season though, going 22-of-31 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra points. His 71 percent on field goals was the lowest of any kicker in the NFL.