TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived kicker Roberto Aguayo on Saturday, after his rocky start to the preseason.

Aguayo missed an extra point in the second quarter of a 23-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night. He was then brought out late in the fourth quarter for a 47-yard field goal attempt. The ball sailed wide right.

His made one field goal, a 20-yard kick on the Bucs' opening possession.

"Honestly, the extra point felt good. I know I pushed it a little bit, and I felt hopefully it would stay in but it broke right. Unlucky," Aguayo said after the game. "That last one, I was just trying to put a good hit on it. I hit it good. It was starting down the line and it just kept fading.

"Not what I wanted. Obviously not up to the standards that I want. You just have to keep your head up move on to the next day."

Veteran Nick Folk, who was brought in to push and possibly beat out Aguayo, made his lone attempt from 45 yards.

The Bucs traded into the second round of the 2016 draft to select Aguayo, making him the highest-drafted kicker since Mike Nugent in 2005.

Aguayo made 96.73 percent of his kicks -- field goals and extra points combined -- at Florida State. That was the most accurate mark of any kicker in college football history.

Aguayo struggled his rookie season, though, going 22-of-31 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra points. His 71 percent success rate on field goals was the lowest of any kicker in the NFL.