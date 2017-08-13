ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II impressed the Kansas City Chiefs enough in Friday night's preseason opener that they gave him a promotion of sorts as they returned to the training camp practice field.

Mahomes was moved to the No. 2 quarterback spot behind starter Alex Smith, while Tyler Bray was dropped to No. 3.

Coach Andy Reid said the move was one that Mahomes earned and not something the Chiefs would have done regardless of how he played.

"It's not because of Tyler's performance in the game," Reid said of Bray, who threw an interception in his first series Friday against the San Francisco 49ers. "I thought he actually did very well ... and Patrick did a nice job, too. It gives [Mahomes] an opportunity to step up and work with that second group and see what he can do there.

"It's not something [Tyler] didn't do. [Tyler] is playing well. But Patrick has also done a nice job. In order to step up with that group, Pat would have had to [make] progress."

Mahomes, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, completed 7 of 9 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut.

Factors beyond Mahomes' performance factored into the depth chart reshuffle, Reid said.

"It's being able to get in and function in the huddle, still seeing the defenses and the reads, knowing the calls that he needs to make to get [out] of trouble in both the run and pass games," Reid said.

Mahomes responded with a strong practice session. He was the only one among the Chiefs' top three quarterbacks who didn't throw an interception, going 8-for-11 in full team drills and 8-for-11 in 7-on-7 drills.

"We're throwing a lot at the guy, and it's fun to see him grow," tight end Travis Kelce said. "It's fun to see what the young guy can do.

"He's doing just fine, and I'm sure he's going to be just as good as everyone expects him to be."