Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder was carted off during the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with an apparent lower left leg injury.

Hyder had been pressuring Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien when he appeared to lose his footing and fell to the ground. He immediately grabbed the back of his left leg around his ankle and was on the ground being looked at for several minutes with trainers before the cart came out. He put no pressure on the leg as he went onto the cart.

FOX2 (Detroit) reported on television that Hyder suffered a lower leg injury and would be out for the game.

The 26-year-old was a breakout player for the Lions last season, going from a roster afterthought in the beginning of the 2016 preseason to leading the team with eight sacks by season's end. It was in Lucas Oil Stadium a year ago -- where he suffered the injury Sunday -- where he had a breakout performance, with three tackles and two sacks in Detroit's 2016 season opener.

Hyder is expected to be a starter for the Lions this year opposite Ezekiel Ansah, who has been on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp.