DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi joined team drills for the first time since he was sidelined by a concussion on July 31.

Ajayi wore pads Sunday for the first time since the injury, but he left practice early because of hydration issues in the 90-degree morning sunshine.

Ajayi is still in the concussion protocol and has not been cleared for contact.

"I think we're back to what he was earlier, it's just now it's a conditioning thing for him," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.

Ajayi had a breakout season in 2016, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.