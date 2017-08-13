        <
          Jay Ajayi joins Dolphins' team drills for 1st time since concussion

          3:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi joined team drills for the first time since he was sidelined by a concussion on July 31.

          Ajayi wore pads Sunday for the first time since the injury, but he left practice early because of hydration issues in the 90-degree morning sunshine.

          Ajayi is still in the concussion protocol and has not been cleared for contact.

          "I think we're back to what he was earlier, it's just now it's a conditioning thing for him," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.

          Ajayi had a breakout season in 2016, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

