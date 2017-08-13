PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews, practicing Sunday for the first time since being acquired Friday in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, is being evaluated for a potential chest injury.

It is unclear when Matthews suffered the injury in Sunday's practice. He finished the session and later left the field with a trainer. He was not made available to reporters because of the injury.

Matthews took first- and second-team reps Sunday, seeing his first work with quarterback Tyrod Taylor since the Bills traded cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles for Matthews and a 2018 second-round pick. In a separate deal Friday, Buffalo dealt top receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 second-round pick and cornerback E.J. Gaines.

Coach Sean McDermott said before Sunday's practice that he would like to have Matthews play in Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia.

Veteran Shareece Wright took first-team reps in Darby's place Sunday but left with an injury to his right thumb and did not return. Greg Mabin replaced Wright with the first-team defense for the remainder of practice.