CARSON, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat with a towel over his head during the national anthem on Sunday before his team took on the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason opener for both teams at the StubHub Center.

Bennett's action came a day after his former teammate, running back Marshawn Lynch, did something similar before the Oakland Raiders' exhibition opener on the road Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bennett has been vocal in expressing his opinions on social issues over the past year. He spent time with Colin Kaepernick during the offseason and wore a T-shirt supporting Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights" camp during a spring news conference.

Bennett was asked earlier this month what it will take for a team to take a shot on Kaepernick.

"It's going to take the organization," Bennett said. "I think the players have spoken up enough. I think the media has spoken up. It just takes the ownership for someone to say we want this guy in our locker room. I think a lot of teams, like we said before, were really affected by what he did and what he did this year. It wasn't criminal.

"There's been guys who have criminal records, guys who have been accused of murder, guys who have been accused of rape and domestic violence who are still in the NFL. It's crazy to see this guy not have an opportunity in the NFL. It's just weird. I mean, some quarterbacks, as we all know, shouldn't be playing, but they are, and this guy is sitting on the side. We all know why. It's just hard to fathom that he's not having a job this year."

