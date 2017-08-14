Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder during Sunday's 48-17 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to coach Pete Carroll.

"It really was kind of self-inflicted," Carroll said. "He took off for that ball. It was a great deep ball. And he left his feet to go get it and landed on his shoulder. He got crunched pretty good.

Editor's Picks Trevone Boykin, Blair Walsh shine as Seahawks pile up 48 points vs. Chargers Trevone Boykin took a step toward being the Seahawks' No. 2 QB, going 12-for-15 passing, while Blair Walsh nailed two field goals and all six PATs.

"It's an AC sprain, and it's going to be a bit. I don't want to throw a number on it, but he got hurt."

The injury occurred when Richardson made a diving 25-yard reception down the left sideline from Russell Wilson in the first quarter. But he landed hard on his right shoulder and exited the game.

Richardson had been running with the starters ahead of Jermaine Kearse during training camp. He had a strong finish to last season and is entering the final year of his contract.

With Richardson sidelined, Kearse and Tyler Lockett are the most likely candidates to take his place in the starting lineup opposite Doug Baldwin. Kearse has started 45 games the past three seasons. Lockett spent most of the offseason recovering from a broken leg but has looked healthy during practice and is on track to be ready for the regular season. He did not participate in Sunday's preseason opener.