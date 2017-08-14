Jordan Matthews suffered a chip fracture in his sternum during first practice with the Buffalo Bills and is considered week to week, the team announced Monday.

Matthews suffered the injury Sunday, less than two days after the Bills acquired the wide receiver in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told WGR 550 on Monday that Matthews suffered the injury early in practice when he went up for a contested ball and came down hard. Matthews finished the session and later left the field with a trainer. He was not made available to reporters because of the injury.

Matthews took first- and second-team reps Sunday and saw his first work with quarterback Tyrod Taylor since the Bills traded cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles for Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick. In a separate deal Friday, Buffalo dealt top receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 second-round pick and cornerback E.J. Gaines.

Coach Sean McDermott said before Sunday's practice that he would like to have Matthews play in Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia.