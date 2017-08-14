ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine shares the players that Tampa Bay passed on to draft Roberto Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 draft. (1:28)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says his decision to release kicker Roberto Aguayo on Saturday was his way of owning up to the mistake he made in drafting Aguayo, but that won't stop him from making bold moves in the future.

"I'm owning up to it," he told The MMQB.com. "I'm owning up to it by releasing him. It was a bold move and it didn't work out. I don't know what else to say. I know I have the support of my coach and my ownership.

"At the time, I was bound and determined to get the best kicker we possibly could. I thought Roberto had the chance to be a special kicker in the league for a long time. That's a position that had been a rough spot for us.

"What did I learn from this? I've said this before, but when we took him, we essentially anointed him. If I could do it again, I would have gone back and brought in competition to challenge him. I look back on that a lot. Roberto is a great kid, but the magnitude of that position, and the pressure on a 21-year-old -- his performance is affecting the lives of men who have families to support. That got tough."

The Buccaneers' move to trade into the second round of the 2016 draft to select Aguayo drew scrutiny from the start. Aguayo then scuffled in his rookie year, making just 71 percent (22-for-31) of his field goal attempts. He continued to scuffle in training camp with the final straw coming Friday night, when he missed an extra point and then missed wide right on a 47-yard field goal attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Licht vowed in his interview with The MMQB.com that the experience with Aguayo will not make him "afraid of making bold moves" in the future.

"You can't make decisions, or not make them, based on fear. I will say that you have to learn from things that didn't work out. Whatever that is in this case, we'll figure it out," he told the website.

The Bears claimed Aguayo off waivers on Sunday, and he will compete with veteran Connor Barth for the team's starting job. Barth was released by the Buccaneers after they selected Aguayo in 2016.