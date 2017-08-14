        <
          Falcons RB Devonta Freeman in concussion protocol

          Quinn taking wait-and-see approach with Freeman (0:40)

          Falcons coach Dan Quinn is taking a cautious approach with RB Devonta Freeman, who is going through the concussion protocol. (0:40)

          1:08 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman is going through the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's exhibition at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          Freeman left Sunday's practice with what initially was believed to be heat-related issues. But after further evaluation, he was put in the protocol.

          "He reportedly had some concussion symptoms," Quinn said of the medical staff's evaluation. "So we put him in the protocol for that. He'll be out this week."

          Quinn said that it is more of a precautionary measure than anything else and that the timetable for Freeman's return to practice is unclear. Quinn, however, stopped short of saying Freeman will be sidelined for all three remaining preseason games.

          Tevin Coleman took the first-team reps again during Monday's practice and is expected to start against the Steelers. Terron Ward moves into the backup role until Freeman returns, with rookie Brian Hill and newly signed Kelvin Taylor also in the rotation.

          Freeman sustained a concussion in a home game against the Indianapolis Colts back in November 2015. He missed one full game as a result of the concussion.

          The Falcons signed Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowler, to a five-year, $41.25 million extension last week. He scored on a 15-yard touchdown reception in Thursday's 23-20 preseason loss at Miami.

