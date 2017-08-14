Adam Schefter explains that Ezekiel Elliott will be appealing his six-game suspension to the same people who assigned him the punishment, adding that it's hard to see how Elliott and his team will receive a "tremendous reduction." (2:02)

Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension will focus on testimony given by the Dallas Cowboys star's former girlfriend to the NFL, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott will file his appeal Tuesday, four days after the NFL suspended the running back for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Elliott will argue, according to the documents, that his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, made multiple threats to "ruin his career." The appeal also will highlight text messages from Thompson that encouraged a friend to lie to police about an alleged domestic assault in July 2016.

Elliott's father, Stacy Elliott, tweeted Monday that his son's "legal team is ready to fight" and copied a portion of the Star-Telegram's report.

My son's legal team is ready to fight! Let's deal!!! You will know the set up and PLOT! pic.twitter.com/GSt7QTJehs — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 14, 2017

The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of "conflicting and inconsistent information," but the NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges.

The NFL announced the suspension Friday after a 13-month investigation. Elliott's teammates were surprised at the length of the discipline, especially because owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on multiple occasions that he did not anticipate a suspension after seeing the information the NFL had.