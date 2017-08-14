JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's sore foot will keep him out of Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee, who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, also will not play against the Bucs, coach Doug Marrone said.

Fournette missed practice on Sunday and Monday and Marrone said the fourth overall pick will be evaluated later in the week to see if he can return to practice on the weekend.

"We're just being smart on it," Marrone said. "Obviously we're going to be smart with him and Marqise, so we'll probably hold those guys out for at least until after the game."

Fournette, who attended Monday's joint practice with Tampa Bay in a sweatshirt, rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Jaguars' preseason opener against New England last week.

Marrone said Sunday the team had been monitoring Fournette's foot injury but it had not been an issue that would keep him out of practice. But when Fournette complained of soreness after Saturday's practice, the team decided to hold him out of Sunday's practice.