BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears sent left guard Kyle Long back to the locker room early Monday after he was involved in multiple skirmishes with both offensive and defensive players.

"There's a certain standard we have and it's something we weren't very pleased with," Bears coach John Fox said. "I haven't had a chance to visit with him yet, but it's something that we'll handle it internally."

Editor's Picks Long bros.: Hate won't define Charlottesville Chris and Kyle Long, who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, watched in dismay as their hometown was besieged by violence and hate rallies over the weekend. The brothers say the community will not be defined by those actions and will emerge stronger.

Long got into it with teammates in team and individual drills before the Bears instructed him to leave. Monday's practice -- Chicago's final one in Bourbonnais -- was closed to the public but open to the media and select season-ticket holders.

Fox didn't want to speculate about Long's motives behind the outbursts.

"I really can't answer that at this point, I'm sure obviously there was some frustration, again that's not how we operate," Fox said. "I didn't really see everything, just know that there was a disturbance and we don't need that. That's why he left the field."

The Bears have slowly increased Long's team reps in practice as the three-time Pro Bowler works back from a right ankle injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November. Long underwent surgery to repair the ligament damage to the ankle, but opted not to surgically fix a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Chicago is in the process of moving Long from right to left guard -- the third position change of his five-year career. Long lined up at right tackle during the 2015 season.

The club's 2013 first-round pick, Long, 28, signed an extension before last season worth $30 million in guarantees. He's scheduled to earn a $6.25 million base salary in 2017.