EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The way the New York Giants' season ended last season still haunts Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had four catches on 11 targets and multiple drops -- including a potential early touchdown -- in a 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January. The taste of that loss still lingers, so much so that Beckham is using that game and his desire to add a banner to the rafters of the Giants practice facility as fuel for this season.

"You have no idea," Beckham said on Monday. "I really thought about it. ... Even growing up, the Giants, a historical team. The Packers, a historical team. Lambeau Field. Ice cold. Perfect conditions. Everything that you can dream of.

"[I] wasn't able to capture the moment and did it in a horrible way, in a way I woke up out of my sleep to. Didn't think it was real. But I used that pain. I used that pain and I turned it into positive energy."

That contest capped a controversial week for Beckham and the Giants. He was among a group that flew to Miami and partied on a boat six days before the game. Beckham performed poorly -- punter and close friend Brad Wing has said they both think it was the worst games of their football careers -- and punched a hole in the wall following the loss.

Beckham insists he has turned it all into a positive. He's feeling better and more ready than ever to play football and handle the pressure that comes with it this season.

"I'm just in a different place," he said. "I don't even know how to explain it. I don't even feel like I'm here some times. My mind is just out of there."

Beckham said earlier in training camp he had no regrets. He never does. He just uses the experiences as teaching moments.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he's using the pain of the Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the Packers last January as fuel for this season. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

"Life. Life," Beckham said of why he feels more prepared than ever. "You get older. You grow. Things happen. Incidents. And things changing.

"I think it's just growth, which is a good thing. If we all can grow, the moment you stop growing, you're not getting better."

Beckham, 24, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three years. He's the only wide receiver in history to top 90 catches, 1,300 yards and catch 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first three professional seasons.

Those numbers could dip this season with the signing of wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the drafting of tight end Evan Engram and slot receiver Sterling Shepard entering his second season. There are only so many balls to go around.

But Beckham insists he would sacrifice his personal statistics in exchange for something more meaningful.

"See that banner. That is all I care about," he said, pointing to the rafter of the Giants training facility which contains banners honoring the organization's four Super Bowl winning teams. "Honestly, there is one, two, three, four in here. I don't know where they put the fifth one but they're going to have to make room because we're going to need it."