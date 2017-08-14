CINCINNATI -- Rookie wide receiver John Ross was a full participant in practice Monday for the first time since the Bengals took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Ross, who holds the NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time, hadn't been able to participate in any contact drills all offseason and was limited to individual noncontact drills.

He has been recovering from offseason labrum surgery for an injured shoulder and did not play in Cincinnati's first preseason game. It seems unlikely Ross will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs as well

"That's a question for the trainers," he said. "I just want to take everything slowly, I don't want to rush everything. I don't think it's imperative for me to come back right now and play Saturday. I think it's important for me to be ready for Week 1."

Ross said he has been waiting for weeks to get the all-go from the medical staff.

"It's definitely frustrating," Ross said of the waiting. "You get drafted to play football, so to have to be able to watch with all the expectations coming in as a first-round draft pick, you want to come in and play at your best ability. You don't want to have to prove anything to anyone. You want to make sure you're here for what you are drafted for, and I haven't had a chance to, but today was a great start."

Ross spent most of 11-on-11 drills working with the first-team unit and was thrown one deep ball by AJ McCarron, an incomplete pass covered by cornerback William Jackson III that Ross admitted he probably dropped.

"I was a little too excited," Ross said. "I maybe had some mental errors because I was so excited just to be around the guys and maybe showcase to everybody how fast I actually am."

He added: "I think our coaches -- they brought me in for a reason. They know what I'm capable of, I know what I'm capable of, I've just got to trust the plan and trust everything that they're saying and continue to get better every day. That fastest man thing, it really doesn't mean anything. It's football now. It's not 'set, go' from Andy and I'm running 40 yards and I get there first. I have to compete. So from now on it's competing to be the best at my position and being better than I was yesterday."