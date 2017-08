Receiver Trey Griffey, son of Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., is signing with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Griffey was released by the Indianapolis Colts last week and became a free agent Monday.

Griffey was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona. He had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six TDs in his college career.