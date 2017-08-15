The SportsNation crew weighs in on New England already doling out passes for the 2018 AFC Championship game to season ticket holders. (1:45)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia -- Quarterback Tom Brady won't be comparing the potential of the 2017 New England Patriots -- a club widely viewed across the NFL as Super Bowl favorites -- to any of the franchise's past teams.

"It is really unfair to set expectations. To me, in my mind, it's really a set-up," Brady said Tuesday morning during his weekly interview on WEEI's Kirk and Callahan program. "You're talking about some magical years that we've had that may never be duplicated again."

Brady had been asked if the 2017 team is as loaded as any he's played on.

"It is so far from those types of things. You're talking about some incredible teams that I've had an opportunity to be on and lucky to be on," Brady said. "This team is so far from where we need to be and we have so far to go.

"For this team, we need to be focused on so many other things than what people may think about us or say about us. There is so much improvement we need to make. I love the guys I'm playing with this year. It's a totally different version of a team we've had. We'll have our own strengths and weaknesses, but how the season plays out will be determined by what happens moving forward."

Brady and the Patriots are currently in West Virginia, where they will practice with the Houston Texans at The Greenbrier on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This team will be able to write our own chapter, and hopefully it's a good one. But it's going to be determined by the work ethic that we do and the trust we have in one another," he said. "We are still a long ways from building that. We're going to build it over the course of the year. That's why we're practicing. That's why we are in West Virginia."