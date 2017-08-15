PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn received an injection on his injured left foot this week and is considered week-to-week by the team.

Glenn flew to Wisconsin to have the procedure, which was done by specialist Dr. Bob Anderson. Glenn previously visited Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this month to receive a second opinion on his sore left foot, which has affected him all training camp.

"You never want to see anything linger," coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday. "We've addressed it right from the start, in terms of the treatment end of things. We're hopeful at this point that [the injection] is something that finalizes it and knocks it out, and Cordy can return on a full-time basis."

Glenn did not play Thursday in the preseason opener and has not practiced this week. He will not play in the Bills' preseason game Thursday night in Philadelphia.

With Glenn sidelined for parts of training camp, Seantrel Henderson has practiced with the Bills' first team at left tackle. Because Henderson is suspended for the first five games of the regular season, McDermott said rookie second-round pick Dion Dawkins would replace Glenn at left tackle if his foot injury causes him to miss regular-season games.

A second-round pick in 2012, Glenn has started 72 games for Buffalo since his rookie season. He signed a five-year, $65 million extension in May of 2016.