DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will make his debut with the team on Thursday in the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Adam Gase said.

Editor's Picks Griffey Jr.'s son Trey signs deal with Dolphins The Dolphins have signed free-agent receiver Trey Griffey, son of Ken Griffey Jr., the team announced.

Cutler missed last week's preseason opener after signing a one-year, $10 million contract just a few days prior. Cutler is expected to start against Baltimore after practicing fully all week.

The Dolphins signed Cutler on Aug. 7 after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his left ACL in training camp and was put on injured reserve.

Jay Cutler threw for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bears last season before suffering a shoulder injury. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Cutler, who was semi-retired and accepted a television job with FOX, most recently played five games with the Chicago Bears last season and threw for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a shoulder injury. Cutler reunites with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who was his former offensive coordinator with Chicago in 2015.

Cutler had one of his best seasons under Gase, throwing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.