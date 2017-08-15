DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett tore his Achilles tendon and will have season-ending surgery, coach Adam Gase confirmed Tuesday.

The injury occurred during Monday's practice.

Lippett started 13 games for the Dolphins last season and recorded 67 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. Before the injury, Lippett was projected to be a backup this year behind starters Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard.

Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett, who led the team with four interceptions in 2016, will miss this season with a torn Achilles tendon. Allen Eyestone/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

"Any time you lose a guy that started [nearly] every game for you last year, that's not ideal," Gase said. "But that's why we've collected the depth that we have, and that's why we're trying to get young players to go, because this is what happens."

The Dolphins drafted rookie Cordrea Tankersley in the third round and recently signed veteran Alterraun Verner to provide depth at cornerback.

Injuries have been a major storyline for the Dolphins this summer. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (knee) and guard Ted Larsen (biceps) are on injured reserve, and running backs Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake suffered concussions.

The Dolphins will play their second preseason game Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens. Ajayi's status for the game is still to be determined.