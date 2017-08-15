The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing running back Ryan Mathews after he was medically cleared to practice on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mathews suffered a herniated disk in his neck last season in a Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Mathews, a seven-year veteran, had an up-and-down 2016 season due in part to injury, finishing with 661 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Mathews rushed for 661 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving). AP Photo/Matt Rourke

He was entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Eagles in 2015 and was scheduled to make a base salary of $4 million this season.

Mathews, 30, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers, who drafted him 12th overall in the 2010 draft.

Twice he rushed for over 1,000 yards in San Diego (1,091 in 2011 and 1,255 in 2013). He earned the only Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2011 when he also set career bests with 50 receptions and 455 receiving yards.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.