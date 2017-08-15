OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Breshad Perriman for the final three preseason games, but he didn't sound optimistic about the wide receiver returning soon.

Perriman, the Ravens' 2015 first-round pick, injured his hamstring on Aug. 1 and hasn't practiced since. After Tuesday's practice, he was catching balls from the Jugs machine while standing stationary.

"He's a long-term hamstring guy in terms of when he did it," Harbaugh said. "It's a pretty good hamstring [injury] that he had."

Injuries have slowed Perriman's development. He missed the entire 2015 season with a partially torn PCL in his right knee, and he was sidelined for all of training camp last year with a partially torn ACL in his left knee. As a result, he has only played in one preseason game in three seasons.

Perriman is expected to be Baltimore's No. 3 receiver behind Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace. He caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns last season, and he was having a strong offseason before his most recent injury.

"He's making progress. Everything is on schedule," Harbaugh said. "They're happy with the way he's progressing. That's what I know."

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens' 2016 first-round pick, has missed the past three practices with an undisclosed injury. James Hurst has been filling in at left tackle with the first-team offense.

"He's got something he's working through," Harbaugh said. "Two or three guys like that are working through some things, [and] I'd like to get them back sooner rather than later. But we don't want to push them too much, just let them heal up a bit. I would say it's camp stuff right now. I haven't had definitive on Ronnie from the trainers."