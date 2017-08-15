Washington Redskins starting strong safety Su'a Cravens will undergo surgery to repair his meniscus but will return by the season opener, sources told ESPN.

Cravens injured his knee in the preseason opener Thursday against Baltimore. A day after the game, and following an MRI, a source told ESPN that Cravens had tweaked an injury first suffered at USC and would miss two to three weeks. That timetable remains, despite the surgery.

Su'a Cravens has been slated to be a starter for the Redskins. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Coach Jay Gruden said Saturday tests had revealed no structural damage before adding the team would wait until the swelling went down to see if more tests were needed.

The Redskins open the season on Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia. Cravens has worked as a starter throughout the spring and in training camp, alongside D.J. Swearinger. Though Cravens started his college career at safety, he spent his first NFL season at linebacker in the Redskins' dime, and sometimes nickel, package.

With Cravens out, the Redskins have used Deshazor Everett, who switched from corner to safety in the 2016 offseason, in his place. They drafted safety Montae Nicholson in the fourth round in April, but he only returned this past weekend after being limited since the draft because of a torn labrum.

Washington also has veteran Will Blackmon, who plays mostly free safety. DeAngelo Hall remains on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season. Hall had worked as the strong safety before his injury. The Redskins haven't yet said when he'll return, only that he's getting closer.