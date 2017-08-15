COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman will have ankle surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least two months.

Perryman suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Chargers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, and hobbled off the field.

Selected in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Miami, Perryman has missed six games over the past two seasons for the Chargers, and likely will not be available when the season starts in a month.

Lynn said Korey Toomer and Nick Dzubnar will compete for Perryman's vacant spot in the starting lineup.

Denzel Perryman is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

"It's a blow," Lynn said. "It's a position where we're looking for depth. And these young guys will have to step up and play a little bit."

Lynn also provided an update on rookie receiver Mike Williams, saying the Clemson product continues to progress and is at least three weeks away from practicing. Once Williams does return to the field, the Chargers will take it week by week, according to Lynn.

"You saw him out here running last week," Lynn said about Williams. "He getting better each week, so you never know -- I don't like to put a timetable on it, it could happen sooner."

Lynn went on to say that Williams is sprinting on the field for short periods and making cuts, and the coach likes how the receiver is improving.

Williams suffered a lower back disc herniation during the first day of practice in rookie minicamp in May and did not practice during the offseason. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, and the Chargers said he would sit out all of training camp.