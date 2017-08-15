Cowboys QB Dak Prescott assures fans that the team supports Ezekiel Elliott and the RB is keeping positive since being suspended for six regular-season games. (0:39)

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott does not believe that the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott will create additional pressure for him.

Elliott, pending an appeal that could come as soon as Tuesday, is staring at a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy based on a domestic violence incident involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio.

"We have great running backs," Prescott said. "Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris. Those guys have had a lot of success in this league for a long time. It's just an opportunity for them to come in and get more reps in that time off."

McFadden has two 1,000-yard seasons in his career, including 2015 with the Cowboys when he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing. Morris has three 1,000-yard seasons, but the last one came in 2014 with the Washington Redskins.

As much as the Cowboys believe in them, neither is as explosive as Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing last year with 1,631 yards.

"A huge impact with his ability to run the ball, make the defense load the box, giving us one-on-ones outside and not only that, keeping our defense off the field and keeping their defense on the field for a long time," Prescott said. "That's not just Zeke. That's the offensive line, that's the receivers blocking. We still have all of those guys in his time off."

Prescott and Elliott have become close friends since the Cowboys drafted both of them in 2016. Like other teammates, Prescott has pledged his support for Elliott, who was suspended last week.

"He's good. He's been positive energy," Prescott said. "It's something that's done. As I said: I can't do anything, he can't do anything, it's done. I'm sure they'll appeal, and that's kind of out of his hands as well there. He's been a positive spirit, been the same Zeke, and that's good for him and that's good for this team."