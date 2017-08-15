Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to make his second consecutive start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Heinz Field.

The team notified Ben Roethlisberger he's not playing against Atlanta but will suit up Aug. 26 against the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback said on an appearance with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Backup Landry Jones is missing practices with an abdominal injury, leaving Dobbs and Bart Houston as the primary quarterbacks against the Falcons.

Josh Dobbs completed 63 percent of his passes last year for Tennessee. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Dobbs completed 8 of 15 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions Friday against the New York Giants.

Roethlisberger told 93.7 that, during that game, he reminded Dobbs about his own early-career interceptions as a way of easing tension. Roethlisberger was impressed with Dobbs' bounce-back from two early picks. Dobbs completed seven of his last 11 passes for 96 yards.

"He'll continue to grow," Roethlisberger said.

Most of the Steelers starters are expected to play against the Colts as a regular-season warm-up.