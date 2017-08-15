Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs is set up to make his second consecutive start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.

The team notified Ben Roethlisberger he's not playing against Atlanta but will suit up Aug. 26 against the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback said on an appearance with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Backup Landry Jones is missing practices with an abdominal injury. Barring a recovery from Jones over the next three practices, Dobbs and Bart Houston are the primary quarterbacks against the Falcons.

Dobbs completed 8 of 15 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions Friday against the New York Giants.

Roethlisberger told 93.7 that, during that game, he reminded Dobbs about his own early-career interceptions as a way of easing tension. Roethlisberger was impressed with Dobbs' bounce-back from two early picks. Dobbs completed seven of his last 11 passes for 96 yards.

"He'll continue to grow," Roethlisberger said.

Most of the Steelers starters are expected to play against the Colts as a regular-season warm-up.