ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder has officially been placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury and is out for the season.

Hyder suffered the injury during the preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts while trying to rush Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien. He grabbed the back of his left leg just below the calf and appeared to be in a lot of pain as he hobbled to the cart without putting any pressure on the leg.

NFL Network is reporting that Hyder will have surgery this week and should be ready for training camp in 2018. Hyder is an exclusive-rights free agent after this season, but should be tendered by Detroit.

Hyder had a breakout season for Detroit in 2016, going from a roster long shot at the beginning of training camp to leading the Lions in sacks with eight. He was expected to start this season opposite former Pro Bowler Ezekiel Ansah and provide a strong second pass-rusher.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Hyder's mood was about what one would expect after finding out he was out for the season with a long rehab process in front of him.

"There's nobody excited about going through what he's going through," Caldwell said. "It's a tough time."

The 26-year-old Hyder joined the Lions in 2015 and spent most of the season on the practice squad before being promoted for the final game of the year. He then went through a weight-loss program to convert from a defensive tackle to a defensive end in 2016. After making the roster, he finished with 36 tackles and one pass defended along with his team high in sacks.

On Sunday, Caldwell called Hyder's injury "significant" and that the initial diagnosis was a torn Achilles. The Lions did not say in a release whether the Achilles was torn.

I'm going to channel my inner @kobebryant for this one #mambamentality — Kerry Hyder Jr. (@KerryhyderJR) August 14, 2017

On Tuesday, former NBA star Kobe Bryant -- who dealt with an Achilles injury and recovery himself -- offered support to Hyder over Twitter.

Hyder's injury affects a defensive line that had been searching for a pass-rusher. Beyond Ansah, the Lions have few experienced options at defensive end. Cornelius Washington, who was signed in the offseason, is more of a run-stopper and has also missed most of training camp due to injury. Anthony Zettel has been one of Detroit's surprises during camp and his role could grow with Hyder's injury.

"Obviously you're going to miss a guy like Kerry," Caldwell said. "He's been an outstanding player for us, been tough and those kinds of things. Just like anything else, we've got to find a way. We've got a number of younger guys that are great candidates in that regard and we've got some older guys that have to step up and play.

"So that's kind of how we approach it."

The Lions also placed running back Mike James on injured reserve with a concussion and waived offensive lineman Matt Rotheram.